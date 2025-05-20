Microsoft adding ability to use multiple emoji reactions in Microsoft Teams

After Microsoft retired Skype earlier this month, Microsoft Teams has emerged as its go-to alternative, offering many exciting features such as real-time collaboration, communication, file sharing, and more. Interestingly, Microsoft has a feedback portal where users can provide feedback on different Microsoft products, including Teams, as well as request new features.

One feature that users have been requesting for a long time in Microsoft Teams is the ability to react to a message with multiple emojis. It seems that Microsoft has finally listened to user’s requests and will soon introduce this feature to Microsoft Teams.

The Redmond giant has added a new feature ID (491468) on its Microsoft 365 roadmap page titled “Microsoft Teams: Multiple Emoji Reactions per Message.” According to the description, this feature will allow users to "express a wider range of emotions more effectively." This is certainly true, as you may have come across messages where you wished you could react with more than one emoji.

The page also shows that the feature is currently in development, and Microsoft is planning to release its early preview by June 2025, followed by its general roll out in the same month. However, take this release date information with a pinch of salt, as the expected release date is not confirmed. It is possible that the feature could be delayed by a couple of months if Microsoft encounters any issues during development.

That said, Microsoft Teams won't be the first platform to introduce the ability to react to a message with multiple emojis. Slack, a popular team communication and collaboration platform, has offered this feature for years.

However, it will be interesting to see the maximum number of reactions Microsoft Teams will allow per message per person, considering that the platform has over 800 emoji reactions available. As a heads-up, Slack allows a maximum of 23 emoji reactions by one person on a single message.