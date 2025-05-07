Netflix rolls out vertical video feed for mobile users

The TikTok-ification of popular apps and services continues. Netflix has announced that it is testing a new vertical video feed for its mobile app, designed to help members discover content through short, scrollable clips taken from its vast library of shows and movies.

This feature was among several product updates shared by Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim and Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone. They explained that the goal is to make finding something great to watch easier and more engaging, especially on mobile devices where short-form video is incredibly popular.

The new vertical feed will present users with clips, much like a feed on TikTok or Instagram Reels. If a clip catches a user's eye, they can immediately tap to watch the full title, add it to their My List, or share it with friends.

Netflix is rolling out this new feature in the coming weeks as an opt-in test. It follows a familiar trend we've seen with other services. For example, last year, Tubi launched its "Scenes" feature, using TikTok-style clips from its catalog to help users discover content. Instagram has had Reels since 2020, YouTube has Shorts, Flipboard's Surf now offers a vertical video feed, and even Elon Musk considers bringing back Vine from the dead.

Other updates announced include exploring generative AI for search on iOS, which will allow members to use natural language phrases like "I want something funny and upbeat" to find content.

For the TV experience, updates include putting information like "Emmy Award Winner" and "#1 in TV Shows" more front and center, making shortcuts to Search and My List more visible at the top of the page, improving real-time recommendations, and updating the overall design.

This new vertical video feed comes weeks after the company introduced dialogue-only subtitles to the final season of You and other shows, allowing viewers to opt for subtitles that only show spoken words without sound descriptions.