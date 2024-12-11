Thanks to AI, YouTube can now automatically dub your videos

YouTube recently announced that auto-dubbing is now available on the platform. This feature is a game-changer for viewers who want to enjoy content from creators speaking a different language. The company shared:

...if you don't speak the language, thanks to YouTube’s new auto dubbing feature. Whether you want to learn to cook authentic gratin from a French chef, sew traditional clothes from an Indian seamstress, or scout spooky spots to visit in another country, auto dubbing makes that content more accessible.

If your video is in English, YouTube can auto-dub it into languages like French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish. It also works in reverse—so you can go from Hindi to English, for example. This feature is made possible by the Google DeepMind and Google Translate teams, meaning AI is heavily involved. Naturally, as with any AI-generated content, it’s not always perfect.

Creators can check their dubbed videos in the Languages section under YouTube Studio. You can listen to the dubs, and if something feels off—maybe an expression doesn’t sound right, or the translation misses the mark—you can just unpublish or delete that dub.

For viewers, dubbed videos will have an "auto-dubbed" label across YouTube, whether on mobile or web, so you’ll know when the audio isn’t the original. As for creators looking to try this out, it’s not available on every channel yet. You can check for it in Advanced Settings within YouTube Studio.

Auto-dubbing is not the only update YouTube has rolled out this year. Back in July, it introduced a tool called Erase Song in YouTube Studio. It does exactly what the name suggests—lets creators remove a copyrighted song from a video while keeping other sounds, like speech, intact.

Last year, YouTube also made waves with a big change to recommendations. For users who turn off their watch history, the homepage now only shows a search bar and side menu—no recommendations. According to the company, this change makes it easier for users to search, browse subscriptions, and explore Topic tabs.