Samsung XR could offer sharper and more clarity than Apple Vision pro

Samsung officially gave the first glimpse at its upcoming XR headset in December 2024, calling it Project Moohan. It was revealed that Qualcomm is providing the processor, and the XR headset will run an operating system designed in collaboration with Google called Android XR. A hands-on video did reveal some interesting details about Samsung's XR headset, with the company showcasing it for the second time recently at MWC 2025.

Now, a fresh report by TheElec suggests that the display on the Samsung XR headset will be sharper compared to the Apple Vision Pro headset. Reportedly, the company is planning to use OLED on Silicon (OLEDoS) display panel in its first XR headset, which will be 1.3 inches in size. This display will supposedly boast an impressive pixel density of around 3,800 pixels per inch (PPI) and will be supplied by Sony.

Industry insiders have revealed that Samsung's suppliers will begin mass production of Project Mohan's components starting next month, with the XR headset speculated to launch in the second half of this year. Samsung is taking a cautious approach and plans to ship 100,000 units annually.

The important aspect of the Samsung XR headset's display is that it will have a higher pixel density compared to Apple Vision Pro. The Vision Pro features 3,391 PPI on a 1.42-inch display. Thanks to higher pixels, the content on Samsung XR will appear less grainy, have smooth gradients and transitions, sharper texts, and minimize pixelation. Apple launched the Vision Pro in early 2024 after unveiling it in mid-2023. Interestingly, Sony supplied the display for Vision Pro.

Samsung originally planned to launch the XR headset in 2023. However, after Apple Vision Pro's debut, Samsung decided to pull the plug on its XR headset. The company wanted better hardware and specifications before it entered the market.

Meanwhile, Apple is having a hard time selling the Vision Pro, thanks to its high price, which is why the company is speculated to be working on a more affordable XR headset. Apple has requested Samsung to develop a micro OLED display on a glass substrate with a screen size of 2 inches and a pixel density of 1,700 PPI.