TECNO announces new Megabook S14 14-inch OLED laptop weighing under a Kilo

TECNO, a popular Chinese mobile OEM, today announced the new MEGABOOK S14, a 14-inch OLED laptop powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor. This laptop weighs just 899g, thanks to its magnesium-alloy build. The Snapdragon X Elite processor features a 12-core Oryon CPU built on 4nm architecture, delivering excellent performance for everyday tasks, along with up to 16 hours of battery life.

The MEGABOOK S14 can be configured with up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Its 2.8K OLED display offers a 120Hz high refresh rate, a 91% screen-to-body ratio, and TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification, delivering exceptional picture quality. In terms of audio, the MEGABOOK S14 is equipped with dual 2W speakers and DTS:X Ultra. It also features fingerprint login support, WiFi 6E, a backlit keyboard, a light sensor, and a 2MP webcam with a D-Mic.

The MEGABOOK S14 also offers the following exclusive software experiences:

AI Gallery, which seamlessly connects with TECNO smartphones to organize photos, create smart albums, and enable text and voice search for images, as well as duplicate detection — all without requiring an internet connection.

Ella AI Assistant to streamline tasks, manage schedules, and simplify connections.

AI PPT Generator, which allows users to insert any topic into a presentation based on the TECNO AI Model within minutes.

AI Drawing experience for creative projects.

AI Meeting Assistant with offline meeting transcription, speaker identification, multilingual support, key point extraction, and summaries.

TECNO PC Manager to help users easily manage and optimize their PC

For customers who prefer x86 architecture, an upcoming variant of the MEGABOOK S14 can also be configured with the latest Intel Core Ultra chips. In this x86 variant, users who require powerful graphics capabilities can take advantage of the External Graphics Dock, which features an NVIDIA graphics card.

Pricing and availability details for the MEGABOOK S14 have not yet been released by TECNO.