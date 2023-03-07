AMD 23.3.1 WHQL driver has Halo Infinite ray tracing and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty support

Another graphics driver from AMD has arrived, and it is carrying support for a new release, the yet-to-be announced ray tracing update for Halo Infinite, plus a handful of bugfixes.

The WHQL-certified AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 driver is a recommended install for anyone jumping into Halo Infinite following its biggest content update yet, Season 3: Echoes Within, that's launching today. While developer 343 Industries is yet to reveal ray tracing as a part of the update, this is the second time AMD has confirmed it to be a new feature incoming with it.

Team Ninja's latest souls-like action RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty launched last week, and AMD is finally come through with a driver update. The company hasn't gone into any details on what sort of game-specific improvements installing this release will bring, but it is a recommended install the game.

Here are the bug fixes included in the 23.3.1 release:

Metrics overlay may intermittently re-size to 50% after gameplay.

Application crash may be observed while opening Premium Gold Packs in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23.

Intermittent driver timeout may be observed in Halo Infinite™ in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled.

Corruption may be observed in Dying Light™ 2 around certain light sources.

Corruption may be observed in Returnal™ in certain scenes with ray tracing enabled on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Intermittent driver timeout, system freeze or BSOD may be observed using select displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

As for known issues, here are the problems AMD is still working on resolving:

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or apps may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Connection failure or black screen may be observed using Parsec client with AMD decoder setting.

Application crash may be observed while playing UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

The Performance Metrics Overlay may intermittently resize across the display on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6600M. As a temporary solution, users encountering this are recommended to disable the Performance Metrics Overlay.

The Performance Metrics Overlay may have some missing units when enabled, or situationally become truncated after changing display scaling settings.

The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.3.1 WHQL driver is now available and can be downloaded via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. A standalone download link can also be found on the release notes page here. As per AMD's instructions, keep in mind to not use the "Factory Reset" option when updating drivers, as background Windows updates may cause operating system corruption issues.