AMD 25.1.1 optional driver is here with Spider-Man 2 and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth support

AMD's driver team is here with its first new update for Radeon graphics cards, but it isn't a WHQL-certified one. The AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 optional update is carrying support for two new games and a couple of bug fixes, though quite a lot of known issues remain.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out January 30, and those with Radeon graphics cards will want to install this driver before going out web-swinging as Peter or Miles next week. At the same time, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is finally released today on PC, and AMD is also recommending this driver prior to playing.

Fixed issues are these, which look like good news for Apex Legends players:

Improvements to performance while playing Apex Legends™ with DirectX® 12 API.

Lower than expected performance may be observed while using LM Studio on AMD Ryzen™ AI and Radeon™ products.

The known issues are these:

Partial black screen may appear in Main Menu while playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2 with Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 and Ray Tracing enabled on AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and above series processors. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon™ Anti-Lag 2 as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH for long periods of time.

Intermittent driver timeout or crash may be observed while playing Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370. Users experiencing this issue can enable Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition as a temporary measure (AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition -> Performance -> Tuning -> Variable Graphics Memory).

Intermittent stutter may be observed while playing Marvel Rivals when AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation is enabled. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 frame generation in the per-game settings as a temporary workaround.

After using the AMD Cleanup Utility for Windows®, the AMD Bug Report Tool may appear intermittently during a new driver install on AMD Ryzen™ 7000 and above series processors paired with AMD Graphics Products.

HEVC encoding may not work as expected while using OBS Studio with Twitch Enhanced Broadcasting.

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 25.1.1 optional update is now available for download from the Radeon Settings app as well as AMD's own changelog page for the driver.