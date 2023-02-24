Halo Infinite's biggest update yet launches March 7 with three new maps

343 Industries is getting ready to launch the long-time-coming third season of Halo Infinite next month, and it is described as the biggest update to the free-to-play multiplayer portion yet. A slick trailer showing off the update's content arrived during the HCS Charlotte Major today, which can be seen above.

Season 3: Echoes Within update's biggest draw is its three new maps. Big Team Battle fans will be fighting it out in the 8vs8 Oasis map, while 4v4 Arena fans have Cliffhanger and Chasm maps to keep them occupied. Escalation Slayer is also joining Halo Infinite as a mode in this update, a take on the popular Gun Game mode.

Also new is the Shroud Screen, a new deployable equipment that puts up a laser dome to provide visual cover from anyone on the outside. As for the sole new weapon, the studio is bringing back the fan favorite M392 Bandit DMR.

343 is also drawing from Forge creations, adding even more popular maps made by the community like Art's Room, Starboard, Perilous, and Salvation. The Community Collection Playlist will also be granting XP to keep leveling up those Spartans.

Carrying all this, plus a 100-level Battle Pass, Halo Infinite Season 3: Echoes Within launches March 7 across PC and Xbox consoles and is slated to last until June 27. If the schedule holds up, this will be the live-service game's first ever three-month lasting season unlike before where lengthy, content dry gaps were common.

While Halo Infinite multiplayer updates are finally picking up the pace, they arrive amidst reports of a massive studio restructuring at 343 Industries. The future of Halo may now be Unreal Engine-based and plans for single-player content have reportedly been scrapped.