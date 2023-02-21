Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, F1 22, and Soul Hackers 2 hit Xbox Game Pass soon

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscriptions have already been having a flashy February schedule that included Atomic Heart, Mount & Blade 2, and Shadow Warrior 3 among other arrivals, and now it's time for the second wave of the month. The latest announcement carries a highly awaited action game by Nioh developer Team Ninja, another Atlus RPG, and an EA racer.

The newly announced games for Game Pass as well as their arrival dates can be seen below:

Atomic Heart (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now Merge & Blade (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28 Soul Hackers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – February 28 F1 22 (Console and PC) EA Play – March 2

(Console and PC) EA Play – March 2 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 3

Team Ninja's Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a day-one drop onto all Xbox Game Pass platforms for no extra charge.

Seven games are slated to leave Game Pass services at the end of February, those being Alien Isolation, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Octopath Traveler, Final Fantasy XIII, Madden NFL 21, Crown Trick, and Far: Changing Tides. Madden fans should keep in mind that NFL 22 already joined the program via EA play earlier this month.

With the changed Game Pass wave announcement schedule of 2023, the next official reveal should happen around March 7.