AMD 25.5.1 Windows WHQL driver adds support for 9070 GRE, more FSR 4 games, fixes crashes

AMD has released a new Adrenalin edition display driver version 25.5.1 (Driver Version 24.30.31.08 RC10 for Windows 10/11 and Windows Driver Store Version 32.0.13031.8021). The new driver package brings support for the new Radeon RX 9070 GRE graphics card on Windows. AMD notes that the Linux driver will be released this month.

Alongside new hardware support, the 25.5.1 driver also adds support for a couple of new upcoming games. FSR 4, AMD's latest AI/ML-based image upscaling technology, has also received support for more games including Ghost of Tsushima, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and more.

The update also brings support for more Vulkan extensions. Thef full changelog is given below:

New Product Support AMD Radeon™ RX 9070 GRE Highlights New Game Support Doom™: The Dark Ages F1® 25

New Game Support for AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) Ghost of Tsushima Frostpunk 2 Everspace 2 Fort Solis Warhammer 40,000: Darktide The Finals Influx Redux

Expanded HYPR-RX Support HYPR-Tune Support Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Marvel Rivals Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced Kingdom Come Deliverance II Path of Exile 2

Expanded Vulkan Extension Support Vulkan 1.4 Support VK_EXT_shader_replicated_composites VK_KHR_maintenance8 VK_EXT_image_2d_view_of_3d Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support.

Fixed Issues and Improvements Failure to detect integrated camera may be observed after driver installation using factory reset option on some Ryzen™ AI Max and Max+ series products. Installation progress may persistently display 0% while installing AMD Chat within the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface after upgrading to AMD Radeon RX 9000 Series graphics products. System crash may be observed due to a memory leak when using SteamVR on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 9000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to turn off Motion Smoothing in SteamVR settings. Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition. Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while loading Civilization VII with Anti-Lag enabled.

Known Issues Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing The Last of Us Part 2.

Stutter may be observed while playing games with some VR headsets at 80Hz or 90Hz refresh rate on some AMD Radeon™ Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 7000 series. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to change the refresh rate as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent system or application crash may be observed while playing Cyberpunk 2077

Failure to launch may be observed for Battlefield 1 on Radeon™ RX 9000 series graphics products with Ryzen™ 9 9950X integrated graphics. Users experiencing these issues are recommended to disable integrated graphics (iGPU) in system BIOS as a temporary workaround.

Intermittent failure to launch may be observed when AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition user interface is launched from desktop context menu or system tray.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Monster Hunter Wilds with Radeon™ Anti-Lag and Instant Replay enabled.

Artifacts or corruption may appear while playing BattleField on Radeon™ RX 7000 series graphics products.

Quality and Performance selections may be reversed in the user interface for AMD Radeon™ Boost.

Stutter may be observed while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ Season 03 Verdansk map on some AMD Graphics Products.

To download the new driver, head over to AMD's official website. You will notice that there are separate links to download them depending on the GPU family your graphics card belongs to. Polaris/Vega (the Radeon RX 400/500 and Vega series) cards have a download link while RDNA-based GPUs (RX 5000 and newer) has a separate link. Get the driver from this page on AMD's site.