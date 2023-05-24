AMD Adrenalin 23.5.1 WHQL driver has Lord of the Rings: Gollum support and bug fixes

AMD's driver team has a brand-new driver for those on the red team. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 WQHL driver is out now with support and optimizations for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum as well as a handful of useful bug fixes.

The new Daedalic Entertainment-developed stealth adventure title set in The Lord of the Rings universe is releasing tomorrow, May 25. While it's an Nvidia-sponsored title, AMD has delivered day-one support with major performance improvements with this driver.

According to the company's testing, Gollum's adventures will run up to 16% better with this driver on Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs. Meanwhile, on RX 6000 series (6900XT, 6800XT and, 6700XT) graphics cards, AMD says users can expect an FPS uplift of up to 12%.

The test systems were running Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPUs with 32GB of DDR5 RAM on Windows 11. The game was running at 4K resolution, though exact graphics settings were not shared.

Even for those on older generation graphics cards, this driver is a recommended install for Radeon users picking up the game for a smooth experience.

Diving into the bug fixes, Last of Us Part 1 continues to receive updates. RX 580 owners will also be happy to see a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare fix that's targeting their ageing but capable hardware. Here's the full list of fixes:

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during video playback using DaVinci Resolve™ Studio.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Higher than expected memory usage during shader compilation time when first launching THE LAST OF US™ Part I.

Intermittent system crash while playing Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 580.

The known issues are mostly RX 7000 series-related:

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Video stuttering or performance drops may be observed during gameplay and video playback with some extended display configurations on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Some virtual reality games or applications may experience lower-than-expected performance on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

AMD's Adrenalin Edition 23.5.1 WHQL driver can now be upgraded via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Those looking for a standalone install download link can find one on the driver's release notes page here.