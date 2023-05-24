Nvidia WHQL 532.03 drivers adds RTX 4060 Ti support and brings AI model optimizations

It has been over a month since Nvidia released a new graphics driver, and a fresh update has finally landed today. The GeForce Game Ready 532.03 WHQL driver has support for the company's brand-new hardware, the RTX 4060 Ti, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum optimizations, and major performance uplifts in AI models.

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launches today, targeting 1080p displays with a hefty $399 price tag for the 8GB VRAM model. Reviewers have not been kind to the new GPU, with even AMD reportedly reacted to the release with lowered pricing for an upcoming product.

Anyone picking up the RTX 4060 Ti will want to install the 532.03 drivers to receive official support and make sure the new hardware is running smoothly in their systems.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the stealth adventure title from Daedalic Entertainment, is releasing tomorrow, May 25. Being an Nvidia-backed title, Gollum's chase of the One Ring has been injected with Nvidia's DLSS 3, DLAA, Reflex, and ray-traced effects. Per the company, the RTX 4090's FPS can be boosted from 48 to 169 using DLSS 3 Frame Generation with all settings maxed out at 4K.

Nvidia also said this driver has major optimizations to improve performance in AI models and applications. Users may see "up to 2x inference performance" according to the company, with Stable Diffusion being named as one of the AI applications benefiting from the upgrade.

Two issues have been fixed in this release:

[Age of Wonders 4] Application stability issues [4101637]

[Bus Simulator 31] Ansel & Freestyle not working [4090979]

Here are the known issues to look out for:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used. [3624030]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

[GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky [3858016]

Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945]

The Nvidia 532.03 Game Ready driver is available to download from the GeForce Experience app. Standalone download links can be found below. Here are the release notes (PDF).

Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH