AMD fixes infamous black screen issue on Windows 11 22H2 with latest driver

AMD today has launched its new graphics driver with version 22.10.3. The new driver fixes a black screen issue on Radeon GPUs, something which AMD cards are pretty notorious for. The bug has been fixed on Windows 11 version 22H2, mainly on the latest gen Radeon RX 6000 Navi (RDNA 2) GPUs. Aside from the major bug fix, the driver also adds support for Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, and introduces Radeon Boost support on Dying Light 2.

The full changelog for the driver is given below:

Highlights Support for: Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II

Radeon™ Boost using Variable Rate Shading in Dying Light 2™ Fixed Issues Elite Dangerous may crash upon launch on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Black screen may occur during driver upgrade or settings reset using Microsoft® Windows® 11 version 22H2 on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

Lower than expected performance on Gotham Knights™ using ​​​​AMD Processors on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ RX 6950 XT. Known Issues World Of Warships prediction lines may be missing on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

When Radeon™ Anti-Lag is enabled, a beep can be heard when pressing shift + back key. [Resolution targeted for 22.11.1]

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

The open issues lists a 100% usage bug in the case of Radeon cards, and something similar is also currently plaguing Nvidia GeForce cards too.

To download the new AMD driver, head over to the official release notes page on AMD's official site. Since the new 22.10.3 driver is an optional beta update, you'll have to toggle the "Recommended + Optional" choice in case you want to download the driver using the Radeon software.