EU Internal Market Commissioner says Twitter will “fly by our rules”

The European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, has said that Twitter will fly by European rules following the completion of the acquisition by Elon Musk. The comments come as people wonder what direction Elon will take the platform in. Elon has criticized the old leadership over an inability to tackle bots which plague the platform and moderation rules.

Thierry’s tweet was marked with the #DSA hashtag, which is a reference to the Digital Services Act which forces tech companies to quickly take down content such as hate speech, incitement to terrorism, and child sexual abuse. Elon has previously stated that he’s willing to abide by the European Union’s rules in a conversation with Thierry, which the latter posted on Twitter back in May.

One of the questions being asked of Elon is whether he will reinstate banned accounts, such as that of former President Donald Trump. Elon has tweeted out in the last couple of hours stating that Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” and that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before the council convenes.

Elon didn’t state how long it will be until this council is formed and has its first meeting, but this could certainly be an interesting time for the social media platform.

Source: Thierry Breton (Twitter) via CNBC