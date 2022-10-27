Nvidia confirms Windows 11 Task Manager reporting is broken with latest 526.47 driver

Nvidia has released today its latest WHQL-certified Windows DCH display driver with version 526.47. The new driver is game ready for Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Victoria 3 and WRC Generations – The FIA WRC Official Game. Aside from game support, it brings DLSS 3 support to F1 2022. The DLSS 3 update lands in a few days time on October 31st.

In the release notes for this driver, Nvidia has also acknowledged the false reading issue currently plaguing its cards. The company believes it is related to an incompatibility problem with the Desktop Window Manager (DWM) and has provided a workaround.

The company has also resolved a few bugs. They are:

[Cyberpunk 2077] In game map may display corruption [3829994]

Dell XPS 9560 may crash and reboot when using desktop applications [3737715]

[RTX 30 series] Lower performance in Minecraft Java Edition [3702953]

165Hz refresh rate option not availlable on Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor [3840122]

When using two or more monitors, GeForce Experience Shadowplay/Gamestream may select the wrong monitor [200633408]

Videos played back in Microsoft Edge may appear green if NVIDIA Image Scaling is enabled upon resuming from hibernate or booting with fastboot. [3624218]

Here are the open issues that remain:

Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.[3624030]

[DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings. [200742937]

Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled. [3592260]

Maxon - Cinema4D + Redshift3D vidmemory allocations cause TDR or Driver Crash [3659104]

RedCine-X Pro potential crash while working with effects during video playback [3809401]

Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe) service may report higher GPU usage on some RTX 30- series configurations [3830387] Workaround: disable Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling from the Windows Settings

VTube Studio may crash to black screen [3838158] Temporary workaround: Delete the file VTube Studio Data\Plugins\x86 64\GPUManagementPlugin.dll

[Forza Horizon 5] Some PC configurations may see rainbow like artifacts in game after extended gameplay [3685123]

[Daz Studio] Application crashes after updating to latest driver when trying to run simulation [3838022]

[Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II] Flashing corruption can be seen randomly while playing the game. [3835099]

When both NVIDIA Low Latency Mode is set to Ultra in the NVIDIA Control Panel and NVIDIA Reflex is set to “Boost + Enabled” in a game, the graphics card will not return to idle clock speeds after exiting the game until the PC is rebooted. [3846389]

The Nvidia GeForce 526.47 WHQL Game Ready driver is now available for download through the GeForce Experience app, while standalone links can be found below. The release notes are here (PDF).



Desktop GPUs:

GeForce Game Ready Driver Download: Windows 11, 10 – DCH

Notebook GPUs: