AMD delays the launch of its Ryzen 9000 CPUs by one to two weeks

Last week, AMD announced that the first Ryzen 9000 series of desktop CPUs would launch on July 31. However, today the processor company announced a slight delay in the release of those powerful PC chips.

In an email sent to Neowin, we received a statement written by Jack Huynh, AMD's SVP and GM of Computing and Graphics. He stated:

We appreciate the excitement around Ryzen 9000 series processors. During final checks, we found the initial production units that were shipped to our channel partners did not meet our full quality expectations. Out of an abundance of caution and to maintain the highest quality experiences for every Ryzen user, we are working with our channel partners to replace the initial production units with fresh units. As a result, there will be a short delay in retail availability. The Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X processors will now go on sale on August 8th and the Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors will go on sale on August 15th. We pride ourselves in providing a high-quality experience for every Ryzen user, and we look forward to our fans having a great experience with the new Ryzen 9000 series.

In another statement sent to The Verge, AMD spokesperson Stacy MacDiarmid said there were no actual issues with the Ryzen 9000 CPUs themselves. Rather it was discovered that some of those processors did not go through all of the required testing that the company performs. The delay was to make sure all the new chips went through AMD's testing systems.

The new Ryzen 9000 CPUs will also be the first to use AMD's Zen 5 architecture. The most powerful CPU in the family is supposed to be the Ryzen 9 9950X which will have 16 cores, 32 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.7 GHz.