Opera introduces AI Browser Operator that gets things done for you within the browser

Opera, the popular browser company, has just debuted its native AI agent, Browser Operator. Think of it as your assistant—it can help you find the right pair of shoes from Amazon, book your flight or concert tickets, and more. The Opera Browser Operator is meant to make your browsing experience efficient by integrating AI directly into the browser.

According to Opera, the Browser Operator AI agent, instead of acting like a chatbot, "understands your written instructions in natural language using your browser client’s local resources, and our AI Composer Engine processes this information to complete tasks in the browser."

Notably, Opera Browser Operator will be available to users via the Feature Drop program soon. The AI agent uses local resources and doesn't upload data to the cloud servers. This ensures that your browsing data and logins remain private. Opera added that, unlike other AI assistants, Browser Operator doesn't rely on screenshots or video captures to understand web pages.

The Browser Operator accesses the whole page, without requiring manual scrolling, producing fast and efficient results. This enables the AI agent to interact with elements that might not be visible to the user, such as cookie pop-ups.

Users can simply type in commands and the AI Composer Engine handles the remaining task. If information such as credit card details or confirming an order is required, the user is prompted to take over. Notably, the AI agent does not store or access sensitive information like passwords or credit card details.

Further instructions can be given to the Browser Operator to refine or elaborate on the completed task and, tasks can be canceled at any time by pressing the cancel button. Currently, the Browser Operator is available as a Feature Preview and can be accessed from the Opera sidebar or Opera's Command Line. Opera has been working on AI features for some time, and it already has Aria AI assistant integrated into the browser.