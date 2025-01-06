Dell, AMD give a reason why Microsoft officially recommends a new PC to update to Windows 11

At its CES 2025 event today, both AMD and Intel made announcements related to Copilot+ PC chips. While the former unveiled its new Ryzen AI Max/Max+ as well as some more new 300 series APUs, the latter reminded users about its 200V series Copilot+ capable processors.

During a segment of customer testimonies at the AMD presentation, Dell's Sam Burd joined AMD's Jack Huynh on stage and the two talked about the newly formed AMD-Dell partnership.

While discussing upcoming industry changes and trends, Burd expressed his excitement about the new Copilot+ AI PCs, as a large number of systems that are on Windows 10 currently will no longer be supported and also won't be able to upgrade as they won't meet the system requirements; and as such, Dell hopes such system owners will choose to buy new Copilot+ PCs.

Sam Burd said:

We believe upgrading to AI PCs is gonna pay dividends in productivity. You think about it, there's a massive installed base of 1.5 billion PCs many of which don't meet the hardware requirements to run Windows 11. So customers that are thinking about refreshing see a world where AI is evolving faster than anyone expected and the world's greatest productivity device, the PC is poised to play a pivotal role in the AI revolution. ... but we've got to make it easier for CIOs to deploy AI models at scale on PCs and as we spend time with customers, we see how complex this process is today... so we are making it easier to get AI running on PCs with Dell Pro AI Studio

In a press release, Dell has touted how its new Dell Pro AI Studio can reduce deployment time by as much as 75%. The new Dell Pro AI Studio is part of the company's suite of AI deployment tools called the Dell AI Factory:

Dell is making AI development on PCs easy with the Dell Pro AI Studio, the industry’s most comprehensive AI toolkit leveraging NPU technology. ... This is expected to reduce development and deployment time by as much as 75%, going from six months to as little as six weeks.

If you recall, Microsoft had already put forth its stance previously as it officially recommends a new PC for those who want to update to Windows 11 from an old system, following which the company also recently confirmed that the requirements for Windows 11 are not being relaxed.

ESET recently expressed concern about the subject and also suggested that users on unsupported Windows 10 PCs switch to Linux instead to stay protected.