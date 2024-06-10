Anno 117: Pax Romana announced, coming out in 2025

Ubisoft had a surprise for city building and management fans today at its Forward 2024 showcase. The Anno franchise is coming back with a brand-new installment, and its taking players back to the Roman Empire, the furthest back the series has ever gone. See the teaser trailer for Anno 117: Pax Romana above, though it does not contain any gameplay unfortunately.

"Developed by Ubisoft Mainz, the studio behind Anno 1800, Anno 117: Pax Romana will immerse players in the Roman Empire at its height," says Ubisoft. "Players will explore an immense, multicultural territory under the Empire’s dominion and take on the role of a Governor tasked with managing the costs of maintaining peace."

While gameplay is still not revealed, Ubisoft says the new entry will have a fresh graphics style, but with the same style of humor seen in previous games. Of course, the city management and deep economy systems are returning too, alongside diplomacy and military systems.

Moreover, this will be the first time that Anno players will be able to choose a starting province: Celtic Wetlands of Albion or traditional Roman heartlands. Each one will present new types of challenges for players to overcome and expand upon.

"We are thrilled to finally reveal an Anno inspired by the Roman Empire. This is not only the biggest time jump we ever did, it also offers us a lot of possibilities to bring the Anno gameplay to a completely new era while introducing lots of new content for our players to explore." says Manuel Reinher, Creative Director. "We will not only deliver the fantasy millions of strategy players are waiting for: to govern one of the most iconic ancient empires, we will push beyond that, and change how people see the Roman Empire in games."

Anno 117: Pax Romana is headed PC as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2025