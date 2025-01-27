Ubisoft lays off 185 employees, shuts down one support studio

Ubisoft is the latest games publisher to go through with a massive layoffs wave. The company today announced that 185 employees are being affected by its latest job cuts in its studios, which this time are centered around its studios based in Europe. One of its support studios is being shut down completely as well.

Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm, and Ubisoft Reflections are the trio of studios being affected by this wave of "targeted restructurings," according to the company.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to prioritise projects and reduce costs that ensure long-term stability at Ubisoft, we have announced targeted restructurings at Ubisoft Düsseldorf, Ubisoft Stockholm and Ubisoft Reflections and the permanent closure of Ubisoft Leamington site," said a Ubisoft spokesperson to Eurogamer, confirming the layoffs. "Unfortunately, this should impact 185 employees overall. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition."

Ubisoft Düsseldorf is most known for its development of Anno and Settlers city building and strategy franchises. The studio is currently developing Anno 117 alongside the Blue Byte collective with a 2025 launch window. It's unclear how the layoffs will affect these release plans.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft Stockholm has been responsible for the classic Driver series. Lastly, Ubisoft Reflections is primarily a support studio that has lent its experience to many of Ubisoft's major releases, including Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

As for the closed studio, Ubisoft Leamington was the company behind the DJ Hero series when it was known as FreeStyleGames under Activision prior to being acquired by Ubisoft in 2017. The British studio has provided support for many recent AAA Ubisoft titles, including Star Wars Outlaws, Far Cry 5, and Skull and Bones.