Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announce free games for July on Apple TV+

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have revealed their Friday Night Baseball schedule of games which will be free to watch exclusively on Apple TV+. The matches, as well as some on-demand content such as Countdown to First Pitch and MLB Daily Recap, will be available on Apple’s streaming service without the need for a subscription in the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

The schedule in July is as follows:

Friday, July 1

Texas Rangers at New York Mets, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Atros, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 8

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers, 8 p.m. ET

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners, 10 p.m. ET

Friday, July 15

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies, 8:30 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres, 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 22

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 29

Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays, 7 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants, 10 p.m. ET

In addition to the games, viewers can tune into pre-recorded shows. With Countdown to First Pitch, you’ll be able to see a preview of the week’s match-ups and with MLB Daily Recap, you can catch up on the games that you miss. If you use Apple News, you can get highlights from your favourite teams and on Apple Music, you can get exclusive playlists from the different teams.

Commenting on the schedule, Apple’s senior vice president of Services, Eddie Cue, said:

“The 2022 season is off to a great start, and we’re proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription. ‘Friday Night Baseball’ brings the best of Apple’s signature design and commitment to the highest-quality experience together with the time-honored traditions of MLB, and we’re looking forward to offering fans more great games to watch throughout the summer.”

To get started watching Friday Night Baseball, just open the Apple TV+ app on your preferred device or tune in via the web on tv.apple.com.