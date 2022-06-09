Here are all the weird and wonderful games announced at the Devolver Digital Showcase

Devolver Digital went its usual route and hosted a games showcase/full-blown short movie today as a part of its yearly event. There were only a handful of new game announcements shown at the show, but each one came with unique hooks, something the publisher seeks out in indie games it features.

Below you can find information on each of the newly revealed games, their announcement trailers, and expected release windows:

The first new announcement was for Anger Foot, an action game described as a "lightning-fast hard bass blast of kicking doors and kicking ass." Kicking doors, objects, and gangsters is a major element alongside shooting them in this title. All the action takes place in the wonderful environment of "Shit City." Watch the "caffeine-fueled fever dream" trailer for the game above.

The description goes as follows:

Unleash the world's deadliest feet on a colourful cast of anthropomorphic enemies. Clearing out slums, sewers, and skyscrapers as you grab new weapons, unlock new sneakers, and upgrade your powers in absurd and wonderful ways. Kick and shoot your way to the exit as you leave behind a smouldering trail of shattered doors, broken bones, and crumpled energy drinks.

Anger Foot is developed by Free Lives and will be released sometime in 2023 on PC.

Next up in line to be shown off was The Plucky Squire, which began its gameplay looking like a straightforward 2D RPG, however, the protagonist soon jumps off the pages of the book he's residing in and becomes a fully realized 3D character ready for action and puzzle solving in the overworld table. Here's how the developer describes the game:

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends - storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realises he's the villain of the book - destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity - he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever.

The Plucky Square comes out across PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023.

The final game in the Devolver Digital Showcase was basically a combination between a Tony Hawk game and an acid trip. Titled Skate Story, the psychedelic skating title has players taking the role of a demon in the underworld who is skating to the Moon to swallow it, all to be free from The Devil.

The developer Sam Eng describes the setting and player goals as follows:

Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Learn to master your weight and motion to conquer the weeping concrete. Savour the ritualistic beauty as you set your feet to pop a perfect kickflip. Skate fast to destroy vicious demons, help a forgetful frog, and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to hardened skater. Push through hell and discover The Devil’s greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide.

Skate Story is coming to PC sometime in 2023.

You can catch the complete 25-minute long Devolver Digital 2022 Showcase above. It's probably the company's best storyline yet, and it even features Japanese game designer Goichi "Suda51" Suda as MECHA SUDA51.