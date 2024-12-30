Apple announces free streaming weekend for Apple TV+

Apple has confirmed today that its media streaming platform, Apple TV+, will be accessible for free from Saturday, January 4 to Sunday, January 5. All that is needed to access the library of Apple Originals is a device with access to the Apple TV app, or through the web by visiting its website.

Apple hasn't done this before, as it has only given free trials along with new device purchases. Some series have first episodes available for free, to allow people to be enticed by a series before committing to the full subscription.

Currently, AppleTV+ is priced at $9.99 a month and is included with the Apple One, which starts at $19.95 monthly. Apple One also provides access to Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and iCloud+ 50GB, with the Premier plan including Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+ for $37.95 a month for up to six Apple Accounts.

Apple TV+ now has a library of over 250 original shows and movies, but currently sits behind Paramount+ and Hulu in market share, with JustWatch reporting that it had 8% of the streaming market in October 2024, while Amazon Prime Video and Netflix battle for the top spot with 22% and 21% respectively.

While there has been a trend of other streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix offering lower-cost ad-support subscriptions, there have been no hints that Apple is considering the same approach for AppleTV+ yet.

This free trial comes just before Season 2 of its Emmy-winning series Severance, which premieres on January 17, and the platform has a selection of other award-winning series which will be available such as its breakout hit Ted Lasso, which is expected to be renewed for a fourth season in the new year.

