Subscribe to a Twitch streamer and get three months of Apple TV+ for free

If you were on the verge of getting an Apple TV+ subscription, then hold your horses! Apple and Amazon have partnered for an amazing promotional offer that can get you three months of an Apple TV+ subscription for free.

All you need to do is subscribe to any Twitch streamer and get your three months of Apple TV+ subscription. Else, you can also gift a sub to someone on Twitch to qualify for the promotion as well. The promotion kicks off on July 30 and runs through August 19.

You need to make sure that you subscribe to any Twitch streamer or gift a sub to someone else through Twitch between July 30 and August 19, to get your Apple TV+ subscription for three months at no cost. Eligible subs include new monthly sub (any tier), multi-month sub, or gift sub (any tier for any number of months).

Twitch explains:

To receive 3 months of Apple TV+, eligible users can purchase any eligible new subs or gift subs on Twitch between July 30 at 12PM PT until August 19 at 12PM PT. After your purchase, a code is sent to your Twitch notifications inbox and will be available on the Drops & Rewards Inventory page for redemption on an Apple TV+ redemption site. Reward redemption codes expire on August 31 at 11:59 PM PT, so make sure to redeem yours ASAP.

Do note that the code can be redeemed by anyone who is currently not subscribed to Apple TV+, which includes new or returning Apple TV+ subscribers. This means that current subscribers can't take advantage of this promotion. You can check out the list of shows that Apple TV+ offers by heading over here.

The promotional offer is available in many countries. For complete terms and conditions, you can check out the details about the offer here.