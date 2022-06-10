Microsoft is testing a new search widget on taskbar in Windows 11

The latest Windows 11 preview build from the Dev channel has introduced several notable features and UI changes. Tabbed File Explorer is finally available for testing (for some insiders), and the taskbar shows more widgets and information. It turns out there is another new widget hidden from the public eye.

As discovered by Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael on Twitter), Microsoft is experimenting with yet another search bar in Windows 11. Build 25136 allows placing a search button in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen alongside the weather widget.

Microsoft experimenting with a Search widget in the taskbar (Windows 11 Build 25136, feature SearchBoxLowerLeft, vivetool addconfig 37010913 2) pic.twitter.com/TLu1W3ckZi — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) June 9, 2022

The feature is not available by default, so you need to enable it manually using the vivetool app. Here is how to do that, at your own risk:

Download vivetool from its repository on Github and extract files in any folder you like. Run Command Prompt as Administrator and go to the folder with vivetool using the CD command. For example, CD C:\vivetool. Type vivetool addconfig 37010913 2 and press Enter. Restart your computer to apply the changes.

The new search widget on the taskbar joins the controversial search bar on the desktop Microsoft recently announced for Windows insiders in the Dev channel (you can learn how to enable it in our dedicated article). It seems that you cannot have enough search fields in Windows 11, so Microsoft keeps adding more.

It is worth noting that enabling hidden experimental features in preview versions of Windows 11 can wreak havoc on your installation. Also, Microsoft's experiments do not mean the company plans to ship them to all users in the Stable channel. At some point, after collecting enough feedback, Microsoft can change its mind and remove a particular feature from the operating system altogether.

Do you like the idea of having Windows Search in the bottom left-hand corner of the screen, or do you prefer the current version with the search button next to the Start menu?