Apple celebrates 20 years of Shazam with a nostalgic playlist

Apple is celebrating 20 years since Shazam launched. According to a blog post by Apple, the music identifying application has now recognized over 70 billion songs.

In commemoration, Apple created a playlist of the most Shazam'd songs over the past 20 years. These include Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, Akon’s Lonely, and many more. The playlist is accessible via Apple Music.

The company shared additional statistics regarding the app; Drake’s One Dance is the most popular song users searched for, and he is also the top artist with the most Shazams. Moreover, with over 41 million Shazams, Dance Monkey by Tones and I bagged the title of the most Shazam'd song.

Apple also stated that the song Love Nwantiti [Remix] by Ckay, a Nigerian artist, was 2021’s “longest-running global No.1 song”. It also has one million Shazams in one week, making it the only other song with this achievement.

The artist stated,

“Shazam has played an impactful role in my career, It allowed millions of people all over the world to discover me and my unique Nigerian sound. It made me a global sensation even before I started to perform all over the world.”

Apple discussed that Shazam is working on providing a concert discovery feature that will help fans find concert tickets for nearby shows alongside other information by searching for a song on Shazam.