Apple confirms plans for September 12 event; iPhone 15 models expected to debut

As previously rumored, Apple will indeed be holding its next major press and livestream event on September 12. The company has just announced the date and time for the event on its developer news page.

The event will be held starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time (1 p.m. Eastern time) on that date. The announcement was accompanied by a version of Apple's logo that looks like it's made up of particles that are slowly breaking up by an unseen force.

Since this is Apple's September press event, the company is highly expected to reveal its latest iPhone 15 models on September 12. There's already been a lot of unconfirmed reports and leaks about the iPhone 15 and its specs.

One of the biggest rumored changes is that the iPhone 15 will have a standard USB-C port at the bottom for charging the smartphone. This is likely due to Apple being forced to comply with new European Union (EU) regulations that make the USB-C port the only one that can be put for charging any new smartphones.

There are also rumored that Apple could allow for as much as 2TB of onboard storage as an option in the new iPhone 15 models.

The event is also expected to reveal the new Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatches, along with a new version of the Ultra edition of the smartwatch. Like the iPhone 15 models, the new Apple Watch 9 versions are expected to include a faster processor, but aside from that, it's expected to be only a minor upgrade.

In June at Apple's WWDC developers conference, the company revealed its Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. It's possible we could get a development update on that device on September 12 as well. The Vision Pro is supposed to debut in early 2024, with a price starting at $3,499.