Apple is reportedly working on a major iPad Pro tablet refresh for 2024

Apple may be working on an all-new version of its business-themed iPad Pro tablet for a launch next year. That's according to a new report from noted Apple leaker Mark Gurman in his latest Bloomberg newsletter.

According to Gurman, the iPad Pro tablets will get the first major upgrade since the ones that launched in 2018. Back then, Apple launched an 11-inch version in the same body as the older 10.50-inch model, and it also released a 12.9-inch model in a smaller body.

Gurman claims, via his unnamed Apple sources, that the new iPad Pro models will launch sometime in 2024, and will be the first with OLED displays. They will be released in an 11-inch version once again and a slightly larger 13-inch edition, according to Gurman.

He adds that the new iPad Pro tablets will have Apple's M3 processor inside. Apple will also reportedly release an optional Magic Keyboard, that will make the tablets look and feel more like using a laptop. It will also have a larger trackpad than the current edition, according to Gurman.

Apple would like to see its iPad sales go up, and apparently, they believe refreshing the iPad Pro models will help do just that. The company's iPad sales were perhaps the worst part of Apple's recent quarterly financial results.

It recorded $5.791 billion in iPad revenues from the last quarter, which is well below the $7.224 billion that the division brought in a year ago. As we have mentioned before, Apple no longer offers any specific numbers in terms of unit sales.

Meanwhile, Gurman now believes Apple will officially reveal the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Series 6, among other hardware and software products, at a press event on Tuesday, September 12. Sales of those devices should kick off later that month.