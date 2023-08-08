Alleged iPhone 15 USB-C connector images show up online

One of the awaited changes on Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 series is the USB-C replacing the Lightning port. Just weeks before the expected release date of the devices, some alleged images of the iPhone USB-C connector parts have leaked online.

The images were posted by two different leakers, @lipilipsi and @John011235, on Twitter X. They give a close view of USB-C ports purportedly attached to the respective PCB (Printed Circuit Board) components of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Plus and 15 c.c flex pic.twitter.com/PYLyYKKKWR — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) August 8, 2023

Reports of Apple planning to adopt USB-C started flowing in around the time the European Union announced December 28, 2024, as the final deadline to enforce USB-C as the common charging port. However, rumors suggest Apple might limit the charging speeds when using non-MFi (Made For iPhone) USB-C cables.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to put different USB versions across its models. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, while the iPhone 15 Pro models could get "at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3," their siblings iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might settle for Lightning/USB 2.0 speeds.

Not just iPhone, USB-C is likely to trickle down to Apple's accessories as well. Earlier this year, leaker ShrimpApplePro tweeted that USB-C EarPods and MFi-enabled charging cables were in mass production.

Apart from that, the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone series could also get a new storage tier, pushing the maximum storage limit to 2TB. However, Apple which is reportedly facing delays due to production issues might bump the price of its flagship iPhones this year.

Via: MacRumors