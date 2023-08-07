New rumors ignite hopes of 2TB storage on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to arrive sometime during next month. It was reported last week that Apple could unveil its new flagship series on September 13. Among various features and changes, new rumors suggest that Apple's Pro models might come with a higher capacity storage tier.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max could have a new 2TB storage tier according to a post by news aggregator account "yeux112" citing a vendor source, MacRumors reports. The claim was echoed by another account on Weibo, adding that Apple may also bump the base capacity from 128GB to 256GB on the Pro models.

Apple increased the maximum storage capacity on iPhone 13 Pro when it introduced the ProRes video format back in 2021. The highest quality ProRes video is 4K at 30fps which is supported on iPhone 13 Pro or later models with a storage capacity of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

In a support document, Apple states:

Apple ProRes enables multi-stream, real-time editing performance while delivering professional image quality. On iPhone 13 Pro or later that's running iOS 15.1 or later, you can record videos in the Apple ProRes format in the Camera app using any of its cameras in Video mode.

ProRes video is restricted to 1080p at 30fps if the storage capacity is 128GB. A higher storage capacity is required as the iPhone maker estimates that 10-bit HDR ProRes consumes about 6GB of space per minute of recording in 4K. ProRes files can be edited using supported video editing tools such as Final Cut Pro as well as using the Photos and iMovie apps on iPhone.

Previous reports suggest that Apple is expected to increase the price of its Pro models this year and the company is facing production issues that might delay the launch by a few weeks. The iPhone 15 Pro has been in the news for various reasons such as a new action button rumored to replace the slider.

Earlier this year, Mac Otakara demonstrated how existing cases for the iPhone 14 series don't fit on the iPhone 15 dummies. It is also rumored that the iPhone 15 Pro Max which is the biggest of the pack could have the thinnest bezels of all phones.