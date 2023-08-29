AMD gains market share as GPU shipments increase in Q2 2023

A new report says the global GPU market reached 61.6 million units shipped in Q2 2023, a 12.4% increase over the previous quarter. This growth comes despite an overall decline in the PC market, with PC CPU shipments decreasing 23% year-over-year.

Jon Peddie Research (JPR) shows that AMD gained overall GPU market share in Q2 2023, while rivals Intel and NVIDIA declined. AMD's GPU share increased 1.2% year-over-year to 26.9% in Q2. This growth was fueled by a major increase in AMD's GPU shipments, which jumped 22.9% compared to Q2 2022.

Meanwhile, Intel's market share declined 0.4% and Nvidia dropped 0.8%. In the quarter, Intel and Nvidia saw more modest GPU shipment increases of 11.7% and 7.5%, respectively.

In the discrete GPU (dGPU) market, Nvidia maintained its leading position with 87% share. AMD took a 10% dGPU share, with Intel capturing 3% of the discrete market. Total dGPU shipments were up 12% year-over-year, higher than the 10-year average growth rate of 8.1%.

For integrated graphics processors (iGPUs), Intel held an 84% share to AMD's 16%. Total iGPU shipments reached 49 million units, a 13% increase versus Q2 2022.

Notebook GPUs accounted for 73% of total GPU shipments, with desktop GPUs making up the remaining 27% share. While Intel led both segments, NVIDIA took a 31% share of the desktop GPU market. AMD managed just 14% desktop GPU share but split the notebook segment almost evenly with NVIDIA at 15% and 13% share, respectively.

In a statement, president of JPR, Jon Peddie, said;

Whereas the increased shipments are welcome good news, the overall PC market and, therefore, the GPU market, has been on a steady decline since 2010. And so, if the market has indeed turned around, it's not going to get to the levels it was 10 years ago."

With suppliers guiding up for Q3 2023, the GPU market looks to continue its momentum through the year's second half. Meanwhile, the global demand for PCs will seemingly stay tepid for the rest of the year.