iPhone 15 Pro schematics show new 'Action' button, USB-C port, and thicker bezel

Apple's next flagship phones, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, may feature some notable design changes based on recently leaked schematics. The schematics, shared on Twitter, provide detailed dimensions and outlines of what is supposedly the iPhone 15 Pro.

The most obvious change in the schematics is the switch to a USB-C port on the bottom, replacing the iconic Lightning. This aligns with rumors that Apple will transition to USB-C on the iPhone 15 series to comply with new European Union (EU) regulations.

In case you missed it, the EU has adopted new rules requiring all smartphones sold in the bloc to have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. The new rules are part of a broader effort to reduce electronic waste and promote repairability. Images of the iPhone 15's USB-C connector also appeared online today.

Additionally, the schematics show a revised left-side button arrangement, with a new round "action" button potentially replacing the mute switch. The volume buttons remain in their usual place. We previously reported that the Action button will have more work on the device than just powering it off. For instance, it will replace the job of the volume button in the Camera app.

The overall dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro look to be slightly larger than the iPhone 14 Pro, with the leak pointing to a depth of 8.2mm versus 7.9mm on the current model.

Other details from the schematics include a camera array that is a bit wider but less tall compared to the iPhone 14 Pro's, coming in at 38 x 37.5mm. The familiar wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera lenses remain. The schematics suggest smoother, more rounded edges and slimmer bezels around the display.

While leaked schematics should always be taken with a grain of salt, these are consistent with previous rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro. The larger size, USB-C port, updated buttons, and other changes shown here would represent the most significant iPhone redesign in several years.