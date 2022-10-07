Apple expected to unveil 27-Inch Mini-LED display early next year

If any credence is to be given to unconfirmed reports, then, Apple is likely to launch a new 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting in the first quarter of 2023.

The latest information about the 27-Inch Mini-LED Display was shared By Ross Young (analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants) with his super followers on Twitter. As such, the tweet is only visible to paying members.

The rumors of the pro-level display have been swirling ever since the Cupertino-giant revealed a more affordable Studio Display. The mini-LED display was initially slated to be introduced in June at WWDC. However, the date was pushed further and delayed until October because of some design constraints.

Some reports also suggested that Apple might have pushed the development of a mini-LED external display to 2023 amid cost concerns and supply chain issues.

The upcoming display will feature mini-LED technology along with ProMotion support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The launch of the device could be good news for professionals who prioritize display refresh rates and optimized backlighting.

Source: MacRumors