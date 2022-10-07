Surface Pro X gets Dolby Atmos support in latest firmware update

Microsoft releases new firmware updates for its Surface devices every month. Traditionally, these updates focus on fixing bugs, improving overall stability, and addressing specific issues, such as the "No boot device" error on the original Surface Go and its second-gen variant. This time, besides generic improvements, the newest firmware update for the Surface Pro X introduces support for the Dolby Atmos feature.

Important: you cannot uninstall Surface firmware updates. Therefore, always check the list of known issues before installing the latest release.

What is new in the October 2022 firmware update for the Surface Pro X?

Improves system performance and stability.

Enables support for Dolby Atmos feature.

Improves graphics performance and stability.

You can find a long list of new drivers in the official documentation. Here is more information about the release:

Supported Device Configuration Surface Pro X - SQ1

Surface Pro X - SQ2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 2004 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional steps No additional steps required Known Issues There is an issue with initiating the Eye Contact feature on devices with Windows 11. You can bypass the bug by toggling the feature off and on in the Camera Settings. Microsoft is working on fixing the bug in future updates.

Next week, Microsoft is hosting a Surface event, where the company plans to unveil next-gen Surface devices. According to various reports, Microsoft wants to unify the Surface Pro and Pro X lineups into a single category. Plus, expect the software giant to unveil the Surface Laptop 5 and third-gen Surface Studio with somewhat disappointing specs.