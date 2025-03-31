Apple iPad Pro and MacBook Pro with M5 chips reportedly arrive later this year

Over the past months, Apple has released a slew of products with M4 chips, including MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and iMac. However, the next generation of Apple products with the company’s M5 chip are also in the pipeline and will launch later this year.

In this week’s Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman writes that the iPad Pro will be Apple’s first product to get the M5 chip. The new versions of this model are reportedly in “late testing,” and the production phase begins in the second half of this year. The codenames for the M5 iPad Pro models are J817, J818, J820 and J821.

Last year, the iPad Pro received a major makeover by switching to the so-called Tandem OLED screen, getting an M4 chip, and most notably, a thinner and lighter design. Apart from the M5 chip and a touch of AI spice, we're unlikely to see any other significant change to the upcoming iPad Pro.

Gurman added that Apple had begun working on the M6 version of iPad Pro with the company’s in-house modem chips. This version is due to launch in 2027.

Meanwhile, iPad Pro is not the only product that debuts with M5 chips this year. In another report, Gurman says the MacBook Pro with an M5 chip will debut later this year, probably “around the same time of year that it received the M4 processor in 2024 and the M3 in 2023.” Apple is also working on the M5 MacBook Air, which will likely debut in October.

This year’s MacBook Pro refresh focuses on performance with M5 chips. Still, previous reports suggested that the MacBook Pro lineup is about to get a major overhaul in 2026, which brings M6 chips, OLED screens, and a thinner design to the laptops. Gurman added, “In terms of major new Mac designs, I don’t expect the MacBook Pro to get an overhaul until around 2026 — when the M6 model is due to come out.”