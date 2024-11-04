Apple may launch a totally redesigned MacBook Pro in 2026

According to the latest report, Apple may update the design of the MacBook Pro in 2026. Last month, Apple updated the MacBook Pro models with the latest M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets. Recently, it was found that both the M4 Pro and Max chipsets could easily outperform the Mac Studio with M2 Ultra.

In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman notes that the 2026 MacBook Pro could undergo a major redesign. Notably, Apple has historically followed a four-year design cycle for the MacBook Pro line, and it is looking like next year's M5 refresh will be another chipset upgrade and not a design overhaul. Gurman anticipates a small performance boost with the M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chips that are already near completion.

However, we will have to wait for the completely revamped MacBook Pro until 2026, since the computer, which was originally expected to arrive in 2025, is experiencing delays. Gurman says the MacBook Pro will not be launching in 2025, because of delays related to display technology. The M6 chipset, which will power the MacBook Pro in 2026, is tipped to be manufactured on the 2nm process.

Moreover, Apple is purportedly coining in the option to transition to OLED on the next major MacBook Pro refresh. Display analyst Ross Young and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have suggested that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will continue to feature min-LED displays in 2025.

The new MacBook Pro may also come with a thinner design, a design the company ditched when it introduced Apple Silicon to the Pro models. Fortunately, it appears that Apple is ready to go "slim" again with the MacBook Pro. With an OLED display, a 2nm M6 processor, a performance boost, and a completely new design, Apple might finally drive current MacBook Pro users to upgrade.