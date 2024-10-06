Apple Intelligence is reportedly coming October 28, new Macs and iPad mini on November 1

Last month, Apple announced that Apple Intelligence features would arrive in October 2024 as part of the first feature update for iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. Now, as we get deeper into October, a new report by Mark Gurman revealed the alleged launch date.

Gurman claims customers with compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs will receive Apple Intelligence features on October 28. However, not all Apple Intelligence features will be available with iOS 18.1. Things like ChatGPT integration and Genmoji will arrive with iOS 18.2. Also, Apple plans more Siri upgrades with iOS 18.4, which is expected in March 2025. Those upgrades include improved app control and the ability to access more personal information to answer questions from users.

Another interesting thing is that Apple wants to roll out the first wave of Apple Intelligence features gradually to ensure its servers can deal with the influx of users. Apple Intelligence will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro Series and newer, M1-based iPads and newer, and M1-based Macs and newer.

As for new hardware, Mark Gurman says Apple plans to unveil several new devices on Friday, November 1. Those include the following:

M4-based 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, including a low-end 14-inch variant.

A redesigned Mac mini with the M4 and M4 Pro processors.

An updated iMac with the M4 processor.

The seventh-generation iPad mini.

That is not all. For the first half of 2025, Apple reportedly scheduled a refresh for the MacBook Air lineup (13-inch and 15-inch models with the M4 processor), the next-gen redesigned iPhone SE, two new iPad Air models (11-inch and 13-inch) with refreshed accessories and a new version of AirTag. Devices like the Mac Studio and Mac Pro could show up closer to mid-2025 or in the second half of the year, alongside the iPhone 17 Series and new Apple Watch models.

Source: Bloomberg