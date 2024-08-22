Apple revamps App Store leadership following EU regulatory pressure

The European Union has tightened its grip on Big Tech over their monopolistic behavior and anti-competitive practices. Among others, Apple has been under the most scrutiny, forcing the company to adopt policies that were previously against its statute. Most notably, Apple now allows sideloading apps in iOS and lets App Store developers add a link to an external payment system. However, EU lawmakers' pressure has prompted Apple to reshape the App Store leadership.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple aims to split the App Store group into two teams. One group will be responsible for running the App Store, while another group will oversee alternative app distribution in the European Union.

As a result of these structural changes, App Store Vice President Matt Fischer, a key figure in Apple's history, will be leaving the company. Fischer, who has been at the helm of the App Store since 2010 and has dedicated 21 years of his career to Apple, played a crucial role in launching some of Apple's most iconic services, including the iTunes Music Store. His departure, as he wrote in his farewell email, marks a significant transition for the company.

"After 21 years at Apple, I've made the decision to step away from our incredible company. This has been on my mind for some time, and as we are also reorganizing the team to better manage new challenges and opportunities, now is the right moment to pass the baton to two outstanding leaders on my team."

Following Matt Fischer's departure, App Store senior director Carson Oliver will run the app venue, and Apple's product director, Ann Thai, will oversee the alternative marketplaces. Both divisions will operate under Phil Schiller's watch as App Store chief.

The scope of the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) obligations is rapidly expanding. So far, Apple has been forced to make some significant changes to operate in the European Union and avoid paying hefty fines. While EU lawmakers say DMA rules are designed to break the Big Tech monopoly and promote fair competition, many are worried that they might stifle competition in the market.