Apple bows to EU pressure, revises App Store external link policy

Early this year, Apple announced significant changes to iOS in the EU to comply with the new Digital Markets Act (DMA). The changes allowed third-party app stores, gave developers the ability to link to external payment systems and more. However, the European Commission was not pleased with the changes Apple announced. In June, the Commission informed Apple that its App Store rules were in breach of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) since they didn't allow developers to steer consumers to alternative channels for offers and content.

In response to the announcement by the European Commission in June, Apple today made several changes to its Digital Markets Act compliance plan. Developers can now promote offers that are available outside the App Store. For example, a developer can have a banner on the subscription page to navigate to an external website for purchases. Previously, Apple said that links to external sites should not have any parameters. Apple is now changing that by allowing links with parameters, redirects, and intermediate links to landing pages.

Key changes to StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement:

Developers can communicate and promote offers for purchases available at a destination of their choice. The destination can be an alternative app marketplace, another app, or a website, and it can be accessed outside the app or via a web view that appears in the app.

Developers may design and execute within their apps the communication and promotion of offers. This includes providing information about prices of subscriptions or any other offer available both within or outside the app, and providing explanations or instructions about how to subscribe to offers outside the application. These communications must provide accurate information regarding the digital goods or services available for purchase.

Developers may choose to use an actionable link that can be tapped, clicked, or scanned, to take users to their destination.

Developers can use any number of URLs, without declaring them in the app’s Info.plist.

Links with parameters, redirects, and intermediate links to landing pages are permitted.

Updated business terms for apps with the External Purchase Link Entitlement are being introduced to align with the changes to these capabilities.

The updated terms will apply this fall to all developers in the European Union who use the StoreKit External Purchase Link Entitlement.

Apple's evolving compliance with the DMA demonstrates the ongoing negotiation between tech giants and regulators. Whether these changes can have a real impact on developers in the EU market remains to be seen. Only time will tell if Apple's latest concessions will truly foster competition and provide more choices for consumers.