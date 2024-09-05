European advocacy group accuses Apple of not fully adhering to DMA obligations

Since the implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) in 2023, the so-called "gatekeepers" have been forced to make substantial changes to their ecosystem and opt for a more open approach in the EU. Among others, Apple has come under the most scrutiny for its unique business model. While Apple has put some of the strict App Store rules out to pasture to comply with DMA, the European advocacy groups still don't seem satisfied.

The latest report (PDF) by the European Consumer Organization (BEUC) identified four examples of Apple's non-compliance with DMA rules. The report also discussed non-compliance examples by other gatekeeper companies, including Meta, Google, Amazon, ByteDance, and Microsoft.

As for Apple, here are the non-compliance examples identified by the European Consumer Organization:

Inadequate compliance report and implementation delays : Apple's reports detailing its compliance with DMA rules have been inadequate and did not provide the required information to inform third parties of its level of compliance with DMA. Moreover, Apple has delayed the implementation of some DMA obligations, which would have "a knock-on effect on consumers."

Inadequate compliance report and implementation delays : Apple's reports detailing its compliance with DMA rules have been inadequate and did not provide the required information to inform third parties of its level of compliance with DMA. Moreover, Apple has delayed the implementation of some DMA obligations, which would have "a knock-on effect on consumers."

Enabling users to get better deals outside the App Store : Under DMA, Apple now allows developers to add a link to a third-party payment option. However, the company allegedly scares customers of purchases outside the App Store and opts for alternative payment systems by showing warning notifications.

Choice screens to choose browsers and default settings : Apple's choice screen contains "almost no information" about the different browser options. According to BEUC, Apple's approach for this section is "confusing, complex and creates negative friction, as does when the choice screen is shown to consumers." Additionally, Apple makes it harder for users to uninstall first-party apps like Safari.

Downloading alternative apps and app stores: As BEUC says, switching to an alternative app store and downloading apps outside the Apple App Store is complex and requires numerous unnecessary steps, which might impede users from opting for an alternative app venue.

According to Apple's schedule, most of the required changes under DMA will be implemented by the end of the year. Meanwhile, the scope of DMA obligations for Apple is going beyond some software changes, leading to a revamping of App Store leadership and the departure of its Vice President, Matt Fischer.