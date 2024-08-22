Pixel 9 lets you use Wi-Fi and a cable simultaneously to speed up data transfer

It was recently discovered that the Pixel 9 series phones offer you a charging cycle count section inside the battery information page, allowing you to monitor your battery's health. Additionally, you can also attach a USB-C cable to your Pixel 9 phone to mirror its screen onto an external display without needing any additional hardware or OTA update.

Now, Max Weinbach, on social media platform X, has shared another interesting feature included with the Pixel 9 series phones

One of the most annoying aspects about setting up a new phone is the time that it takes for the data from your old phone to copy over to your new phone. It seems like the Pixel 9 range has a solution to it.

According to Weinbach, you can use Wi-Fi and a cable simultaneously when transferring data from your old phone to the Pixel 9 series. Notably, you can plug in the cable at any time during the transfer process and the phone will take advantage of the wired connection and help speed up things.

You can plug in during the transfer at any point and it’ll use both cable and WiFi for data transfer https://t.co/KqPBiqLynm pic.twitter.com/VHxK7g3u27 — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 21, 2024

This is good news for those who just can't wait to start using their new Pixel 9 phones. Although you can use it without transferring the data, having all of your data on your new phone from day one ensures you won't have to switch back to your old phone for it.

Particularly, the option to use Wi-Fi and a cable to speed up data transfer isn't entirely new. Back in May, Google was already spotted working on such a feature, suggesting that it was being developed for inclusion with the Pixel 9 phones.

But that's not the only important change coming with the Pixel 9 series phones related to data transfers. You can now choose to restore your data from an older phone to a new Pixel 9 phone at any time. Previously, you could restore your data from an older device only during the initial setup process.