Apple starts selling refurbished M4 MacBook Pro and Mac mini models

If you were on the lookout to purchase a newish MacBook Pro or Mac Mini, then you will be glad to know that Apple has started selling refurbished M4 Macs in the US, Canada, the UK, and some parts of Europe. Notably, this is the first time M4 Macs have been available in the refurbished store since their debut in October 2024.

Refurbished M4 MacBook and M4 Mac Minis are discounted by roughly 15% compared to the price of the new models of the devices on the Apple website. The M4 MacBook is available in 14-inch and 16-inch models, and packs features such as a 12MP selfie camera, a brighter display, 16GB RAM, Touch ID, 512GB SSD, three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, and more.

Apple's refurbished products come with a one-year limited warranty and a 14-day return policy. Interested buyers can purchase AppleCare separately. Inside the box of a refurbished M4 MacBook Pro, users will get a 70W USB-C power adapter along with a 2-meter USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable.

For the Mac mini, the refurbished box pack will include the power cord. According to MacRumors, since Apple's refurbished inventory changes often, some configurations of the M4 Macs aren't available in some countries. Some refurbished M4 Mac models are also available in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, and some other European parts.

The M4 iMac refurbished models are still not available in any country as of yet. Apple states that refurbished Macs are thoroughly tested, fully functional, and go through a cleaning process and inspection before being listed in the refurbished store. Recently, Apple also began selling refurbished iPhone 15 models in Europe.

Interested buyers can visit Apple's official refurbished store website and purchase an M4 MacBook Pro or M4 Mac mini for a discounted price.