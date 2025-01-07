Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone 15 models in Europe

Last September, with the launch of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. While the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus can still be purchased from Apple's official website, the Pro and Pro Max models are no longer sold. However, if you are in Europe, you can still buy the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models officially.

This week, Apple began selling refurbished iPhone 15 models, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, on its online stores in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. This marks the first time Apple has offered refurbished iPhone models in Europe. These older models are available at a discount over their original asking price. For instance, in France, the refurbished iPhone 15 128GB model is available for €739.00, a saving of €130 compared to its original price of €869.

Currently, the refurbished model of the standard iPhone 15 model is only available in the countries above. However, it is expected that the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max will soon join the refurbished phone list since they are available on the left sidebar, although unclickable at the moment. All iPhone 15 models are available unlocked and without a contract, meaning they are compatible with any carrier.

According to the website, all refurbished models include the same one-year warranty as a new iPhone, all manuals and accessories, a new battery and new outer shell, and a new white box. This makes the devices almost as new as the seal-packed models. Buyers can extend warranty coverage by purchasing AppleCare+ separately.