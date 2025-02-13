While flagship phones wait, this new Samsung budget phone runs One UI 7 out of the box

Things haven't been smooth for Samsung with the One UI 7 update. First, the company kept the One UI 7 beta program exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series. Then, even after launching it alongside the Galaxy S25 series, the stable One UI 7 update is still nowhere in sight. Notably, Samsung plans to push one more One UI 7 beta update before rolling out the stable update to other Galaxy models.

While premium flagships are still in line for the One UI 7 update, Samsung's latest budget phone, the Galaxy F06, which was recently launched in India, runs Android 15-based One UI 7 update out of the box. That is some disappointing news for those holding onto their Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Flip6 series phones. But hold your horses—there's more to the story.

The Galaxy F06 features budget specs including MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, a 6.74-inch HD+ display, a 50MP primary and a 2MP secondary camera along with an 8MP selfie shooter. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

The phone costs just INR 9,999 (roughly $115) for the 4GB/128GB variant. Samsung has promised four generations of OS and four years of security updates for the Galaxy F06 5G phone, which is impressive for a budget phone.

While the sale date is yet to be disclosed, if it happens in the next few days, then Galaxy F06 will be the second phone from the company to boot One UI 7 out of the box. However, there is a catch—the Galaxy F06 runs the One UI 7 Core version. This "Core" version of One UI 7 is expected to lack some features found on the One UI 7 software version of the Galaxy S25 series.

One UI 7 Core is meant for budget phones and misses out on features such as Good Lock (Samsung's UI customization tool) and Samsung Knox, though the Galaxy F06 ships with Samsung Knox Vault. Still, for under $120, this budget phone manages to beat the company's premium flagships in terms of software updates.