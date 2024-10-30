Apple refreshes its MacBook Pro lineup with new M4 Pro and M4 Max models

Apple's third Mac-related announcement this week is a refreshed lineup of MacBook Pro laptops, which follows the previous announcement of the updated iMac and Mac mini.

The new 14-inch and 16-inch models feature the same chassis and design, with most changes lurking under the keyboard. In fact, the main highlight of the refreshed lineup is the new M4 Pro and M4 Max processors. However, there are plenty of smaller changes that make the new laptops stand out from their predecessors.

The lineup starts with the M4-powered MacBook Pro, which now has 16GB of RAM (all Macs have ditched the puny 8GB variant). It supports two external monitors and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. More expensive models can be configured with up to 14-core M4 Pro or 16-core M4 Max coupled with up to 40-core graphics.

Thanks to the improved efficiency of the new processors, Apple's latest MacBook Pro laptops also have a longer battery life. Although the battery capacity is unchanged, Apple promises two more hours of web browsing and up to four more hours of video streaming.

Apple also equipped its new Pro laptops with refreshed displays. While they feature the same size as before, the maximum brightness in SDR is now 1,000 nits, while HDR peaks at 1,600 nits. In addition, you can spec your new MacBook Pro with an optional nano-texture coating for reduced reflections.

Other improvements include the updated 12MP webcam with Center Stage support (still notched) and Thunderbolt 5 support in M4 Pro and M4 Max models.

The new 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage starts at $1,599. The base M4 Pro configuration starts at $1,999, while the 16-inch variant starts at $2,499. Color options include Silver and Space Gray. Preorders are now open, and shipments begin on November 8, 2025.