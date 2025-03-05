Apple unveils M3 Ultra, its most powerful and advanced chip

In addition to the new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, Apple introduced the M3 Ultra, its most powerful and advanced processor yet. The company describes the M3 Ultra as designed to meet the demands of power users and professionals.

At the heart of the M3 Ultra is a scalable system-on-a-chip architecture that delivers performance and efficiency. With a 32-core CPU, the chip can deliver up to 1.5 times the performance of the previous-generation M2 Ultra and 1.8 times the performance of the M1 Ultra.

The M3 Ultra's 80-core graphics processor takes the newly-announced Mac Studio to new performance levels. Delivering up to 2x the performance of the M2 Ultra and 2.6x the performance of the M1 Ultra, this GPU can handle demanding tasks such as content creation, 3D rendering, and gaming.

The Mac Studio with the M3 Ultra features up to 512GB of unified RAM for memory-intensive workflows such as 3D rendering, visual effects, and AI development. Other improvements in the M3 Ultra include the following:

Apple’s custom-built UltraFusion packaging technology uses an embedded silicon interposer that connects two M3 Max dies across more than 10,000 signals, providing over 2.5TB/s of low-latency interprocessor bandwidth, and making M3 Ultra appear as a single chip to software.

With 2x the resources of M3 Max, the media engine within M3 Ultra is capable of far more concurrent video processing. The chip offers dedicated, hardware-enabled H.264, HEVC, and four ProRes encode and decode engines, allowing M3 Ultra to play back up to 22 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video.

The display engine supports up to eight Pro Display XDRs, driving more than 160 million pixels.

The Secure Enclave works with hardware-verified secure boot and runtime anti-exploitation technologies to provide state-of-the-art security.

Thanks to Thunderbolt 5 120Gbps support, the M3 Ultra is also capable of working with up to eight Pro Display XDRs and playing back 22 streams of 8K ProRes 422 video.

As of right now, the M3 Ultra is only available in the new Mac Studio with the starting price of $3,999. Shipments begin on March 12, 2025.