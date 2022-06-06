Apple unveils redesigned MacBook Air with new M2 processor

During WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled a redesigned MacBook Air with the new M2 processor. The most popular MacBook comes with a fresh chassis design, a larger 13.6-display, a new 1080p camera, MagSafe, etc.

The MacBook Air now features a design similar to the MacBook Pro Apple released in 2021. It will be available starting at $1,199, and color options include Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, and Midnight. Unlike MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air retains a somewhat limited set of ports, consisting of two USB-C and a headphone jack. The only change is that the laptop now features MagSafe.

The new design language allowed Apple to increase the display size from 13 inches to 13.6 inches. The new display supports 1 billion colors, and it peaks at 500 nits of brightness. Also, the MacBook Air now features a notch that houses a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Apple says the camera has a larger image sensor and more efficient pixels that deliver better low-light performance.

Another improvement in the all-new MacBook Air is the sound. The laptop now features a four-speaker sound system and a three-mic array. High-quality audio is a hallmark of modern MacBooks, and Apple continues to improve in this area.

Apple's latest MacBook Air is the first Mac to feature the new M2 processor that features 8 CPU and 10 GPU cores with up to 24 GB of unified memory. According to Apple, the M2 provides about 18% better CPU performance than the M1 and 35% better GPU performance. Still, the MacBook Air remains passively cooled with no fans inside, providing a comfortable zero-dB experience.

The new MacBook Air works for up to 18 hours on a single charge battery. Like its older Pro siblings, it supports a fast charge capable of providing 50% in just 30 minutes using a 67 W USB-C power adapter. Alongside the MacBook Air, Apple also unveiled a new 35 W charger with two USB-C ports so that you can charge two devices at once.

The MacBook Air with the M2 CPU will be available next month with a price tag of $1,199 for the base configuration. It includes the base M2 version with 8 CPU and GPU cores, 8 GB of unified memory, and 256 GB SSD. The $1,499 version offers an M2 with 10 GPU cores, 512 GB, and the new 35 W charger with two USB-C ports. The base model comes with a 30W single-port USB-C adapter.

MacBook Air 2022 CPU Apple M2

8 CPU and 8 GPU cores Apple M2

8 CPU and 10 GPU cores Memory 8 GB, 16 GB, or 24 GB of unified memory Storage 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, or 2 TB SSD Display 13.6-inch 60 Hz Liquid Retina Display

2560 x 1664 resolution with 500 nit peak brightness

P3 and True Tone support Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inch, 2.7 pounds

30.41 x 21.5 x 1.13 cm, 1.24 kg Ports 2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 3.5 mm audiojack, MagSafe Battery 56 Wh lithium-polymer battery with fast charging support

Up to 18 hours of use on a single charge Camera /

Speakers 1080p FaceTime HD camera

4 speakers with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support

3-mic array Security TouchID Price Starting at $1,199

Interestingly, Apple decided to keep the previous generation of MacBook Air on sale. You can still get the M1-based MacBook Air for $999.