The new watchOS 9 provides insightful metrics along with life-saving AFib tracking, and more

At its WWDC 2022 event, Apple announced an updated watchOS 9 that brings a host of new features and enhancements to the Apple Watch. New features include things like sleep stages, a new FDA-cleared AFib History that can provide deep insights about a user's condition and a new Medications app as well.

There are also some cool new features like updated Watch faces. For instance, the original Astronomy face has been updated to feature a continuously updating 3D model of the Earth, the moon and the solar system.

The Workout app now provides more accurate metrics for measuring performances. Apple has added new training modes that include alerts for pace, power, cadence and more to guide users through the workout.

Athletes and pro users can also use the Apple Watch to race against their best, receive alerts on last result, frequently used routes, etc. with additional metrics.

Sleep tracking in watchOS 9 now has improved metrics, with the help of accelerometer and heart rate sensors.

Perhaps the best feature of the Apple Watch is that it can identify potential signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). If left untreated, AFib is one of the leading conditions that results in stroke. Users who are diagnosed with AFib can turn on the AFib History feature with watchOS 9.

This allows them to access important information about how frequently a user's heart rhythm shows signs of it. In addition to that, users will also get weekly notification to understand frequency including lifestyle factors like sleep, alcohol consumption, and more.

With today's event, Apple also launched the new Medications app on the Apple Watch and iPhone. Just like the name suggests, the app helps users track their medications, vitamins, supplements, and more. Users can also set up custom schedules as per prescription, if the medicines need to be taken twice a day, thrice a week, or so on.

You can find additional updates about watchOS 9 on Apple's official website by clicking here.