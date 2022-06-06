Here are iPhones and iPads that support iOS and iPadOS 16

During WWDC 2022, Apple announced iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 with a redesigned lock screen, iMessage improvements, and a brand-new multitasking mode for the iPad. Developers can already download the first preview, and the public beta will be available soon.

To install iOS 16 (beta or public release this fall), you need one of the following iPhone models:

iPhone 13 (regular, mini, Pro, and Pro Max).

iPhone 12 (regular, mini, Pro, and Pro Max).

iPhone 11 (regular, Pro, and Pro Max).

iPhone XS and XS Max.

iPhone XR.

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

iPhone SE 2020 and 2022.

Unfortunately, with iOS 16, Apple ditches the original iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus. The latest iOS now requires the A11 or newer CPU.

On the iPad side, things are slightly different. Like iOS 16, iPadOS 16 ditches several old iPads, such as iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2. However, iPadOS 16 retains compatibility for the A9 and A10-based tablets. You can run iPadOS 16 on the following iPads:

iPad Pro (all models).

iPad Air 5.

iPad Air 4.

iPad Air 3.

iPad mini 6.

iPad mini 5.

iPad (5th gen and newer).

If you want to try iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, join the Apple Beta Software program on the official Apple website. Just keep in mind that using pre-release software on your primary device is not a very good idea.