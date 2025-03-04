Apple updates is budget-friendly iPad with a new chip and more storage

Today, Apple announced two new iPads to its tablet family: the new iPad Air with the Apple M3 chip and a new budget-friendly iPad for those who want a baseline tablet at a low price.

The new iPad 11 is visually identical to its predecessor with the A14 chip, which was announced in 2022. What is new is the processor and storage—the iPad 11 now uses the Apple A16 chip and double the storage of the previous-gen iPad. Also, the display is just a tad bigger—it is now 11 inches instead of 10.9 inches (the resolution and refresh rate are unchanged).

Apple says the A16 processor in the iPad 11 is about 30% faster than the A14 in the iPad 10. Those with the iPad 9 powered by the A13 processor can expect a more significant performance upgrade—up to 50% in "overall performance." Also, in a typical Apple fashion, the company boasts massive performance gains over competitors: up to six times faster than "the best selling Android tablet" with the Snapdragon 695 processor.

Interestingly, despite the CPU bump, the new entry-level iPad does not support Apple Intelligence. These features are only available on the new iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

As for storage, Apple's most affordable tablet now has 128GB, double the 64GB of the iPad 10. In addition, Apple doubled the maximum amount of storage, allowing you to spec this 10-inch tablet with up to 512GB.

The iPad 11 starts at $349 for the base configuration with Wi-Fi only and 128GB. The 256GB variant costs $449, and the 512GB variant will set you back $649. Wi-Fi + Cellular options with 5G are also available, but they will add $100 or $150 (upper-spec models) to the final price. You can now preorder the new iPad, and it will be available on March 12, 2025.